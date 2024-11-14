Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 1130.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.26% to Rs 36.67 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 1130.00% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 82.26% to Rs 36.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.6720.1221.9817.1027.782.8727.002.4922.141.80

