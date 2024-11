Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 36.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 169.47 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 36.64% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 169.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

