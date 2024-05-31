Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 85.27% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 253.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.19% to Rs 130.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.34% to Rs 1000.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1128.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales253.37285.84 -11 1000.501128.42 -11 OPM %13.2614.29 -13.6614.70 - PBDT39.9339.30 2 173.42169.99 2 PBT29.7627.88 7 146.56142.61 3 NP36.7219.82 85 130.37104.98 24

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

