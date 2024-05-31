Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R O Jewels Ltd, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd, Signpost India Ltd and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2024.

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd crashed 8.77% to Rs 56.99 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33290 shares in the past one month.

R O Jewels Ltd lost 7.44% to Rs 3.61. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 334. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6425 shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd shed 6.97% to Rs 268.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7485 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd corrected 6.84% to Rs 143. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22070 shares in the past one month.

