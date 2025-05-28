Befound Movement standalone net profit rises 2450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.30% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Befound Movement rose 2450.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.30% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.250.571.451.2340.007.022.765.690.500.040.040.070.500.040.030.060.510.020.030.04

