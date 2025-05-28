Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Befound Movement standalone net profit rises 2450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Befound Movement standalone net profit rises 2450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 119.30% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Befound Movement rose 2450.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.30% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.250.57 119 1.451.23 18 OPM %40.007.02 -2.765.69 - PBDT0.500.04 1150 0.040.07 -43 PBT0.500.04 1150 0.030.06 -50 NP0.510.02 2450 0.030.04 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading standalone net profit rises 3840.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story