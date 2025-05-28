Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 58.95 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 214.08% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 58.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.64% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 236.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

