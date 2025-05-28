Sharanam Infraproject & Trading standalone net profit rises 3840.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1254.55% to Rs 23.84 crore

Net profit of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading rose 3840.00% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1254.55% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16833.33% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2025.00% to Rs 37.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

23.841.7637.401.7616.576.2513.052.273.950.115.090.043.940.105.080.033.940.105.080.03

