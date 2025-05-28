Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharanam Infraproject & Trading standalone net profit rises 3840.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading standalone net profit rises 3840.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1254.55% to Rs 23.84 crore

Net profit of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading rose 3840.00% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1254.55% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16833.33% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2025.00% to Rs 37.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.841.76 1255 37.401.76 2025 OPM %16.576.25 -13.052.27 - PBDT3.950.11 3491 5.090.04 12625 PBT3.940.10 3840 5.080.03 16833 NP3.940.10 3840 5.080.03 16833

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indo Euro Indchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 214.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story