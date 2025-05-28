Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 15.23 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 95.00% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.52% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 55.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

