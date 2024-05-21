BEL hits life high as PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 1,797 cr in Q4 FY24

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 7.75% to Rs 278.90 after the company reported 30.04% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,797.11 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,382.02 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 32.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,564.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,390.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 34.16% on YoY basis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses grew 34.34% YoY to Rs 6,399.44 crore in March 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,564.03 crore (up 47.2%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 637.39 crore (up 13.09% YoY) during the period under review.

During Q4 FY24, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 8,335.01 crore as against Rs 6,327.48 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a full year basis, the company's net profit increased 33.51% to Rs 3,984.52 crore on 14.29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,268.24 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The order book position of the company as on 1 April, 2024 stood at Rs 75,934 crore.

Meanwhile, the PSU's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for FY24, subject to the approval by the shareholders.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 282.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News