BEL rises as PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 1,451 cr in Q2 FY25

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 1.49% to Rs 275.45 after the company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,450.88 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 35.22% on YoY basis.

Total expenses grew 6.74% YoY to Rs 3,299.36 crore in September 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,419.79 crore (up 25.73%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 650.03 crore (up 9.54% YoY) during the period under review.

During Q2 FY24-25, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 4,425.29 crore as against Rs 3,918.13 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on 1 October, 2024 stood at Rs 74,595 crore.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News