Wireless Tele-density in India decreases from 83.32% in Jul-24 to 82.85% in Aug-24

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI data showed that as per the information received from 1219 operators in August, 2024, in comparison to 1248 Operators in July 2024, the total Broadband Subscribers increased from 946.19 million at the end of July-24 to 949.21 million at the end of August-24 with a monthly growth rate of 0.32%. Wireline subscribers increased from 35.56 million at the end of July-24 to 36.23 million at the end of August-24. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.67 million with a monthly rate of growth 1.90%.

The Overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.53% at the end of July-24 to 2.58% at the end of August-24. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.66% and 0.32% respectively during the same period. Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,169.61 million at the end of July-24, to 1,163.83 million at the end of August-24, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.49%.

The Wireless Tele-density in India decreased from 83.32% at the end of Jul-24 to 82.85% at the end of Aug-24. The Urban Wireless Tele-density decreased from 126.93% at the end of Jul-24 to 126.29% at the end of August-24 and Rural Tele-density also decreased from 59.14% to 58.74% during the same period. The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 85.85% at the end of Jul-24 to 85.43% at the end of Aug-24.

