Kirloskar Pneumatic Q2 PAT soars to Rs 68 crore

Kirloskar Pneumatic surged 9.77% to Rs 1,467.60 after the company's net profit zoomed to Rs 67.53 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 20.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 52.76% YoY to Rs 430.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit surged 151.04% and revenue climbed by 56.45% in Q2 FY24.

The companys profit before tax zoomed to Rs 91.92 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 26.83 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses jumped 33.05% YoY to Rs 344.92 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 203.12 crore (up 32.01% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 43.84 crore (down 1.21% YoY), during the quarter.

During the quarter, the EBITDA margin improved to 23% of total income, compared to 13% in Q2 FY24.

The companys Compression business continues to be around 94% of the companys revenue and remains the only reporting segment.

The company's order book reached approximately Rs 1,780 crore as of 1 October 2024, reflecting a 23% increase from the beginning of 1 October 2023.

On half-year basis, the companys net profit zoomed to Rs 94.43 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 38.11 crore posted in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 34.68% YoY to Rs 705.94 crore in H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 55.26% of the shares in Systems & Components India, a significant player in the refrigeration packages for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and dairy industries. This acquisition will enhance the company's presence in the refrigeration and chiller packaging sector, thereby expanding its addressable market.

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of December 2024, with an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs 15.50 crore. The shares will be acquired in cash, payable in one or more tranches according to the terms and conditions outlined in the Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreement (SPSHA).

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has three divisions: air compressors, refrigeration and gas compressors, and transmission products. Manufacturing facilities of all divisions are integrated and are in and around Pune. End users include the oil and gas, steel, power, railways and defence sectors.

