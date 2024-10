At meeting held on 25 October 2024

The Board of Bandhan Bank at its meeting held on 25 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta (DIN: 08273324) as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer ('MD&CEO') of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from 01 November 2024.

