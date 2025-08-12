Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.02% to Rs 2262.21 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 56.06% to Rs 111.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.02% to Rs 2262.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1780.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2262.211780.9712.4013.48229.53172.12139.5289.20111.6871.56

