Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 19.91% to Rs 95.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 1352.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1230.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1352.651230.0514.4114.18173.98150.87129.34109.9895.1079.31

