Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 53.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.78% to Rs 679.30 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 53.95% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.78% to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 903.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.679.30903.059.4310.7957.8897.2545.9690.1130.8667.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News