Belstar Microfinance standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 514.61 crore

Net profit of Belstar Microfinance declined 97.61% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 514.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 497.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.514.61497.7633.2156.434.30133.031.60129.902.40100.33

