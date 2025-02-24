HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 48.20 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 14.20% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.48.2040.4991.3590.5413.1311.4213.0811.349.658.45

