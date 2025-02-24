HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 48.20 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 14.20% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales48.2040.49 19 OPM %91.3590.54 -PBDT13.1311.42 15 PBT13.0811.34 15 NP9.658.45 14

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

