Pace Automation standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pace Automation rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.171.1131.6223.420.370.260.340.240.260.15

