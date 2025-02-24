Shares plunge again as global jitters mount; Nifty slips below 22,600

Domestic equity benchmarks continued their losing streak for the fifth straight day on Monday, taking cues from Wall Streets sharp decline on Friday. The sell-off in U.S. equities was driven by fears of weaker consumer spending and the possibility of fresh tariffs, which sent jitters across global markets.

Investors are also on edge about the threat of stagflation in the U.S.a dreaded mix of slow economic growth and rising inflationwhich could shake up global trade and investment. As uncertainty looms, foreign investors are pulling back from India, opting for safer bets like the U.S. dollar. Adding to the pressure, foreign fund inflows into Chinese stocks are further draining capital from Indian markets.

By the end of the day, the Nifty slipped below 22,600. IT, metal, and energy stocks took a hit, while FMCG and auto shares found some takers, offering a silver lining in an otherwise gloomy session.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 856.65 points or 1.14% to 74,454.41. The Nifty 50 index dropped 242.55 points or 1.06% to 22,553.35. In the past five trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined by 2.03% and 1.77%, respectively.

TCS (down 2.93%), Infosys (down 2.81%) and ICICI Bank (down 1%) were major drags.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 1.31%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1207 shares rose and 2810 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.60% to 14.44.

Economy:

India's foreign exchange reserves snapped a three-week gaining streak to drop to $635.72 billion as of February 14, coming off over one-month highs, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

Foreign currency assets, the largest component of forex reserves, decreased by $4.515 billion to $539.591 billion. Gold reserves, however, saw a rise of $1.942 billion, reaching $74.15 billion during the week.

Meanwhile, special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $19 million to $17.897 billion, and Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged up by $14 million to $4.083 billion.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper grew 2.34% to 6.813 as compared with previous close 6.700.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.7300 compared with its close of 86.6825 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement rose 0.14% to Rs 86,130.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 106.62.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.38% to 4.437.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement added 23 cents or 0.31% to $74.66 a barrel.

Global Market:

US Dow Jones index futures were up 326 points, suggesting a robust opening for US equities.

Most European shares advanced on Monday following the victory of Germany's conservative party in national elections.

Asian stocks ended lower, mirroring Wall Street's sharpest decline of the year. US economic data revealed weakening service sector activity and diminished consumer sentiment, fueling concerns about a potential slowdown and its impact on corporate earnings. Additionally, renewed inflation worries and unease stemming from a new bat coronavirus study in China contributed to market volatility.

US indices experienced significant losses Friday, triggered by disappointing service sector PMI and consumer sentiment figures. These data points heightened apprehension about a cooling US economy.

While weaker growth could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider interest rate cuts, it also raises the possibility of a less favorable business climate, potentially affecting corporate profitability. Economic uncertainty was further amplified by the possibility of new 25% tariffs on automobile, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and lumber imports. The S&P 500 fell 1.7% to 6,013.13, the NASDAQ Composite dropped 2.2% to 19,524.01, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 1.7% to 43,428.02.

S&P Global's preliminary composite purchasing managers' index for the US declined to 50.4 in February from 52.7 in January, with the services PMI falling to 49.7 from 52.9. The University of Michigan's sentiment index showed US consumer sentiment weakened in February, registering 64.7, down from 71.1.

NVIDIA Corporation shares fell 4.1% on Friday, reflecting growing anticipation and uncertainty ahead of the company's earnings release this week.

New Listing:

Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments ended at Rs 387.05 on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.93%, compared with the issue price of Rs 425.

The scrip was listed at Rs 432.05, exhibiting a premium of 1.66% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 432.05 and a low of 382.05. On the BSE, over 4.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Quality Power Electrical Equipments was subscribed 1.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 February 2025, and it closed on 18 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 401 to 425 per share.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.93% after the company reached a settlement agreement with three plaintiffs, Humana Inc., Centene Corporation, and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., for a total of $7 million. These lawsuits were related to allegations of anticompetitive agreements concerning generic Zetia, a cholesterol-lowering drug, and Vytorin, a combination drug.

Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) rose 2.20% to Rs 511 after the company said KKR, a prominent global investment firm, will acquire a controlling stake in oncology hospital chain. The agreement, which involves a transaction with CVC, a global private markets manager, will see KKR acquire up to 54% of HCGs equity from CVC Asia V at a price of Rs 445 per share. Separately, KKR has initiated an open offer to acquire up to 26% of HCG's expanded voting share capital, offering to purchase 3,70,90,327 equity shares at Rs 504.41 per share, for a total consideration of Rs 1870,87,31,842.07.

Bajaj Auto shed 0.79%. The company said its board has approved an investment of up to Euro 150 million (Rs 1,364) crore in its wholly-owned arm, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, to fund the needs of the latter towards investment opportunities.

Manappuram Finance rose 1.62%, following media reports indicating that American private equity firm Bain Capital is considering acquiring a significant portion of the company's promoter stake.

Following the surge in share price and media attention, the stock exchanges sought clarification from Manappuram Finance. In response, the company acknowledged the media reports but clarified that, as of now, there are no developments requiring regulatory disclosure. Manappuram Finance emphasized its ongoing exploration of strategic and growth opportunities in the best interests of its stakeholders.

Granules India advanced 1.53% after the company said that its board has approved to acquire 100% stake in Senn Chemicals AG, a Switzerland based company, for a total consideration of Rs 192.5 crore (CHF 20 million).

Hazoor Multi Projects declined 2.34% after the company announced that it has bagged a contract from Venkatesh Infra Projects worth Rs 102.10 crore.

NBCC (India) shed 1.45%. The company has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 264.16 crore from NIT Kurukshetra.

Colab Cloud Platforms hit an upper circuit of 2% after the company announced that it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) named Colab Sports Ventures, which will focus on the business of sports goods, equipment, and apparels.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.62%. The company said that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg. (USRLD: Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg).

NTPC dropped 1.79%. The company and EDF India, a subsidiary of ectricitde France (EDF), have signed a non-binding term sheet to develop pumped storage, hydropower, and other renewable energy projects, as well as explore opportunities in the distribution business.

