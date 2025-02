Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 4207.93 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital declined 14.74% to Rs 566.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 664.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 4207.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3466.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4207.933466.5871.1975.41834.48898.52757.42837.39566.42664.35

