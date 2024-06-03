Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujaas Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ujaas Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 20.74% to Rs 6.84 crore

Net Loss of Ujaas Energy reported to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.74% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.848.63 -21 26.7330.92 -14 OPM %27.4930.71 --0.2611.35 - PBDT27.01-1.05 LP 15.62-11.63 LP PBT24.87-2.81 LP 8.09-18.83 LP NP-4.14-2.90 -43 28.96-17.49 LP

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

