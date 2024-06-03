ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 238.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.44% to Rs 601.28 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 238.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.44% to Rs 601.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 568.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 359.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 1263.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1395.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

