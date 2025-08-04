BEML signs MoU with TuTr Hyperloop

For developing high speed mobility solutions

BEML and TuTr Hyperloop (THPL) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing and deploying innovative high-speed mobility solutions and optimized transportation technologies for various projects, including but not limited to Hyperloop, LIM-based cargo transport, and customized wagons etc. THPL will be the design partner & BEML will be the manufacturing partner for all the projects taken up under this association.

