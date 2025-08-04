Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML signs MoU with TuTr Hyperloop

BEML signs MoU with TuTr Hyperloop

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For developing high speed mobility solutions

BEML and TuTr Hyperloop (THPL) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for developing and deploying innovative high-speed mobility solutions and optimized transportation technologies for various projects, including but not limited to Hyperloop, LIM-based cargo transport, and customized wagons etc. THPL will be the design partner & BEML will be the manufacturing partner for all the projects taken up under this association.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Sensex settles 419 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

Barometers ends with decent gains; broader mkt outperforms

Marico gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 504 cr

Nifty August futures trade at premium

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story