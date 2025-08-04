Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Aug 04 2025
ABB India, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,803, a premium of 80.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,722.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 157.40 points or 0.64% to 24,722.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.06% to 11.97.

ABB India, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Aug 04 2025

