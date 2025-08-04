Nifty August futures trade at premium

ABB India, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,803, a premium of 80.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,722.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 157.40 points or 0.64% to 24,722.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.06% to 11.97.

ABB India, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.