Sensex settles 419 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,700 level; metal shares shine

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains today, snapping a two-day losing streak, as investor sentiment was lifted by ongoing Q1 earnings and the commencement of the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is set to conclude on August 6. The Nifty settled above the 24,700 level after hitting the days low of 24,554 in early trade.

Barring FMCG, all sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, auto, and realty stocks advancing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 418.81 points or 0.52% to 81,018.72. The Nifty 50 index gained 157.40 points or 0.64% to 24,722.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.76%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,295 shares rose and 1,834 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.06% to 11.97. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its meeting today, 4 August 2025, and is scheduled to announce its decision on the key interest rate on 6 August. The RBI had unexpectedly lowered its key repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50% at its May meetinglarger than market expectations of a 25 bps reductionwhile shifting its policy stance from accommodative to neutral. The move brought total rate cuts to 100 bps since February, pushing borrowing costs to their lowest level since August 2022.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.48% to 9,327.85. The index shed 0.87% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Steel Authority of India (up 4.53%), Tata Steel (up 4.31%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.69%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.6%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.19%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.92%), JSW Steel (up 2.92%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.36%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.93%) and NMDC (up 1.83%) advanced. On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.16%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.45%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Hero MotoCorp added 5.14% after the company dispatched 449,755 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2025, marking a 21% increase compared to 370,274 units dispatched in July 2024.

Vishnu Chemicals dropped 7.29% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.78% to Rs 32.22 crore despite a 2.52% jump in income from operations to Rs 345.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Narayana Hrudayalaya fell 5.42% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 196.65 crore despite of 15.4% jump in net sales 1,507.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Shakti Pumps India tanked 7.53% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 12.15% to Rs 96.83 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 6.43% to Rs 622.50 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 665.32 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Honeywell Automation India slipped 2.32% after the companys standalone net profit declined 8.71% to Rs 124.60 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 136.50 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 23.18% year on year to Rs 1,183.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Sarda Energy & Minerals hit an upper circuit of 20% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 120% to Rs 437 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 198 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 76% year-on-year to Rs 1,633 crore in Q1 FY26. Delhivery gained 7.34% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 67.50% to Rs 91.04 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with net profit of Rs 54.35 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 5.60% year on year to Rs 2,294 crore in Q1 FY26.

Medplus Health Services rose 0.80%. The company reported a 194.98% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.36 crore on 3.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,542.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Global Markets: European markets traded higher on Monday, kicking off the new week on a positive note as investors continued to digest the Trump administrations volatile trade negotiations and the evolving global growth outlook. Asian shares ended mixed as investors assessed the latest round of tariffs that have been levied by the U.S. on its trading partners. These tariffs have raised concerns over mounting inflation and could also possibly lead to an economic slowdown.

Movements in crude oil prices will be closely watched after OPEC+ announced a significant output hike. On Sunday, the bloc agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for Septemberthe latest in a series of accelerated increases aimed at regaining market share. The decision comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions related to Russia, with OPEC+ citing a healthy global economy and low inventories as key factors behind the move. On Wall Street, major equity indices ended lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs on dozens of trading partners, fueled concerns that the American economy might be slowing down significantly.