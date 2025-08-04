JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

JSW Steel in strategic collaboration with its Japanese partner JFE Steel Corporation, today announced a significant expansion of manufacturing capacity for grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) through their joint ventures - JSW JFE Electrical Steel at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, and JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik, Maharashtra.
The two partners will jointly invest approximately Rs 5,845 crore towards this expansion.
Key Highlights of the Expansion Plan:
Vijayanagar Plant (Karnataka): Capacity to be increased to 100,000 tons per annum from the earlier plan of 62,000 tons per annum. Scheduled for commissioning by FY2028.
Nashik Plant (Maharashtra): Production capacity to expand five-fold to 250,000 tons per annum for phased commissioning from FY2028.
Strategic Outcome: Strengthens JSW JFE's position as India's leading integrated GOES producer
This capital investment along with the previously announced investments at Vijayanagar facility and the acquisition of the Nashik facility would take the overall investments to Rs 15,560 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app