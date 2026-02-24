China's Shanghai Composite index jumps 0.87%

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as traders evaluated the potential turbulence in the trade tariff environment following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on reciprocal tariffs.

It is believed that a uniform 15 percent tariff, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, would benefit some Asia-Pacific economies that have faced much steeper tariff rates earlier.

But the uncertainty may worsen if the Trump administration continues imposing new tariffs under alternative laws.

On Monday, Trump warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws.

Gold prices retreated from a three-week high in Asian trade due to an uptick in the U.S. dollar index.