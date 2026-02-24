Associate Sponsors

Board of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 February 2026

The board of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries at its meeting held on 24 February 2026 has approved the appointment of Ranjit Kumar Kilaru as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Bheema Fine Chemicals, with effect from 01 March 2026. He replaces B. Krishna Mohan Rao, who retires from the post on 28 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

