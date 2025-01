Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 38.87 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 20.00% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.38.8733.6148.1147.1319.8316.6118.3415.1213.5611.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News