Benchmarks drop in early trade, breadth weak

Headline equity indices opened sharply lower, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. trade actions. Sentiment turned cautious after the United States issued a draft notice proposing tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, set to take effect from Wednesday.

The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all other sectoral indices traded in the red.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 570.20 points or 0.71% to 81,065.71. The Nifty 50 index dropped 179 points or 0.72% to 24,788.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.85% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.05%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 917 shares rose and 2,026 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,466.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,176.69 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 August 2025, provisional data showed. The domestic equity market will remain closed tomorrow on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Stocks in Spotlight: Protean E-Gov Technologies surged 11.51% after the company has received a Rs 1,160 crore order from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for the establishment and operation of district-level Aadhaar Kendras across the country.

RBL Bank rose 0.78%. The companys board will meet on August 29 to consider a proposal for raising funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), as well as the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis. Sona BLW Precision Forgings declined 1.34%. The company has received Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) certificates for three additional products two for traction motors for electric three-wheelers and one for traction motors for electric two-wheelers. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.15% to 6.602 from the previous close of 6.592. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7675 compared with its close of 87.5625 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement added 0.29% to Rs 1,00,918. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 98.28. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.54% to 4.298. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement lost 31 cents or 0.45% to $68.49 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell Tuesday, as investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trumps escalatory rhetoric on tariffs. President Donald Trump was quoted by the media on Monday that China has to give the United States magnets or "we have to charge them 200% tariff or something" amid a trade dispute between the two nations.

The US President vowed Monday to impose substantial new tariffs and restrict U.S. chip exports for all countries that do not remove digital taxes and related regulations. Donald Trump on Monday fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, an unprecedented and significant escalation of his attacks on the U.S. central banks independence over its refusal to cut interest rates quickly. President Trump, in a termination letter to Cook posted on a social media platform, reportedly cited allegations that she had made false statements on applications for home mortgages. Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday as investors parsed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. The S&P 500 declined 0.43% to end the session at 6,439.32 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.22% to 21,449.29 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 45,282.47 points.