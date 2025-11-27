Benchmarks set new peaks; Sensex settles 111 pts higher; Nifty ends above 26,200 level

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity barometers ended with modest gains today, extending their winning run to a second consecutive session in positive territory. Both the Sensex and Nifty briefly scaled fresh all-time highs before trimming gains into the close. Optimism over potential U.S. and domestic interest-rate cuts next month continued to support risk appetite and spur fresh buying. The Nifty settled above the 26,200 level. Media, private bank and IT stocks advanced, while oil & gas, realty and consumer durables declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 110.87 points or 0.13% to 85,720.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 10.25 points or 0.04% to 26,215.55. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex jumped 1.34% while the Nifty added 1.28%.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in morning trade at 26,310.45 and 86,055.86, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,866.60. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.38%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,992 shares rose and 2,153 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 1.52% to 11.79. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 0.84% to 1,460.20. The index jumped 2.22% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Saregama India (up 5.09%), Sun TV Network (up 3.43%), Tips Music (up 2.51%), D B Corp (up 1.08%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.27%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.27%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.14%), Prime Focus (up 0.06%) jumped. On the other hand, PVR Inox (down 1.61%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.46%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Studds Accessories shed 0.81%. The company reported a 17.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.62 crore on a 6.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 154.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Patel Engineering surged 14.32% to Rs 38.05 after securing two letters of intent for major excavation and coal-handling work at the Jhiria West OCP project in the Hasdeo area of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy rose 1.06% after the company secured its second international project in South Africa this fiscal year, winning a turnkey EPC contract for a 240 MW AC Solar PV project worth $147 million (Rs 1,313 crore). Pidilite Industries shed 0.83%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Pidilite Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Printpanda India (MagicDecor), marking the companys latest foray into Indias rapidly growing home improvement sector. Salasar Techno Engineering fell 1.80%. The company has secured domestic contracts from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for distribution infrastructure development under the RDSS in HPSEBLs central zone, covering Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, and Hamirpur.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.20% after the U.S. FDA issued a positive establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status for its formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina. Mini Diamonds India rose 0.75%. The company secured a fresh export order worth $2 million (around Rs 17.8 crore) from a Singapore-based customer for lab-grown cut & polished diamonds. Brigade Enterprises fell 1.75%. The company said that it has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase-I, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Lokesh Machines fell 4.82%. The company announced that it received an order worth Rs 7.96 crore from Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Global Markets: Most European stocks traded lower on Thursday as investors awaited Germanys GfK consumer confidence survey and the EUs economic sentiment indicators. Asian shares ended higher after Wall Street gained overnight as Fed rate-cut hopes rose and tech stocks rebounded. The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive policy meeting, amid a weakened local currency and overheated housing market. The Korean won has weakened against the greenback in recent months to its lowest level since April. Chinas industrial profits in October plunged 5.5% from a year earlier, government data showed Thursday. Profits for the first 10 months of the year rose 1.9% year-on-year, compared to the 3.2% rise in the January-to-September period.