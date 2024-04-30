Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; Realty shares rally

The key equity indices traded with limited gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 22,700 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 289.36 points or 0.39% to 74,960.14. The Nifty 50 index added 95.75 points or 0.42% to 22,739.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,937 shares rose and 1,587 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

Stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, 1 May 2024 on account of Maharashtra Day.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.33% to 972.10. The index declined 1.08% in the past trading session.

Phoenix Mills (up 4.51%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.77%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.69%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.58%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.54%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty (up 0.36%), DLF (up 0.26%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.24%), Sobha (up 0.07%).

Stock in Spotlight:

Vesuvius India rallied 9.08% after the company reported 58.7% jump in net profit to Rs 68.78 crore in Q1 CY24 from Rs 43.35 crore in Q1 CY23. Net sales increased by 23.9% YoY to Rs 453.09 crore during the period under review.

Global Market:

Most of the Asian stocks traded higher on Tuesday, investors awaiting China manufacturing purchasing managers index for April.

Chinas factory activity climbed faster than expected in April, with the official purchasing managers index coming at 50.4. Factory activity expansion was lower than the 50.8 seen in March.

US stocks closed higher Monday, lifted by Tesla, while traders geared up for a week dominated by corporate earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

