Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

The headline equity indices continued to trade with major gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 22,150 mark. Consumer durables stocks witnessed buying demand for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was jumped 614.34 points or 0.85% to 73,084.64. The Nifty 50 index gained 170.45 points or 0.77% to 22,175.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,730 shares rose and 2,069 shares fell. A total of 113 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.61% to 32,063.95. The index jumped 3.14% in four trading sessions.

V-Guard Industries (up 3.48%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.48%), Blue Star (up 1.84%), Titan Company (up 0.77%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.55%), Voltas (up 0.34%), Havells India (up 0.24%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.21%), Whirlpool of India (up 0.18%) and Bata India (up 0.11%) advanced.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.61%), TTK Prestige (down 1.46%) and Rajesh Exports (down 1.41%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.24% to 7.072 as compared with previous close 7.089.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee is edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.3525, compared with its close of 83.2925 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2024 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 66,065.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was added 0.09% to 104.39.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.10% to 4.237.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2024 settlement lost 72 cents or 0.84% to $84.91 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Piramal Enterprises fell 1.62%. The company has invested Rs 2,000 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL) by way of subscription to rights issue.

V2 Retail declined 1.93%. The company said that the credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded its rating on the companys fund-based working capital facilities to '[ICRA] BBB from '[ICRA] BBB- with 'stable outlook.

Caplin Point Laboratories shed 0.64%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Caplin One Labs has announced the completion of its Oncology facility at Kakkalur, near Chennai, and immediate commencement of operations.

