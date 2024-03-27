Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd gains for third straight session

Sanofi India Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7961.05, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.47% in last one year as compared to a 30.71% jump in NIFTY and a 58.88% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7961.05, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22158.2. The Sensex is at 73012.97, up 0.75%. Sanofi India Ltd has slipped around 9.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18809.45, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55061 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18036 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

