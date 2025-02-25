Benchmarks trade with small gains; media shares witness bargain buying

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade in positive territory, posting minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above 22,550 mark. Media shares jumped after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 183.55 points or 0.25% to 74,645.46. The Nifty 50 index added 19.75 points or 0.09% to 22,573.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,007 shares rose and 1,398 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 26th February 2025, on account of Mahashivratri.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index advanced 1.70% to 1502.85. The index declined 2.14% in the past two trading session.

he Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.13%), Sun TV Network (up 2.38%), Dish TV India (up 2.06%), PVR Inox (up 1.86%) and Nazara Technologies (up 1.75%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.52%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.72%), Saregama India (up 0.55%), Den Networks (up 0.5%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC Green Energy fell 1.03% after the firm inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL).

Biocon added 2.01% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics (BBL), has launched YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) in the United States.

Gensol Engineering rose 0.01%. The company said that it has signed a non-binding term sheet for the sale of its US subsidiary Scorpius Trackers Inc. to a major renewable energy solutions provider in the US for Rs 350 crore.

