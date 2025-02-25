Benchmarks trade with small gains; media shares witness bargain buying

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 183.55 points or 0.25% to 74,645.46. The Nifty 50 index added 19.75 points or 0.09% to 22,573.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.05%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,007 shares rose and 1,398 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 26th February 2025, on account of Mahashivratri.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index advanced 1.70% to 1502.85. The index declined 2.14% in the past two trading session.
he Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.13%), Sun TV Network (up 2.38%), Dish TV India (up 2.06%), PVR Inox (up 1.86%) and Nazara Technologies (up 1.75%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.52%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.72%), Saregama India (up 0.55%), Den Networks (up 0.5%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
NTPC Green Energy fell 1.03% after the firm inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL).
Biocon added 2.01% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics (BBL), has launched YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) in the United States.
Gensol Engineering rose 0.01%. The company said that it has signed a non-binding term sheet for the sale of its US subsidiary Scorpius Trackers Inc. to a major renewable energy solutions provider in the US for Rs 350 crore.
