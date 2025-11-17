Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 71.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 642.38 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 71.69% to Rs 218.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 642.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 589.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.642.38589.8829.7526.70216.80171.43200.75154.29218.89127.49

