Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 18.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.50% to Rs 137.71 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 18.40% to Rs 25.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.50% to Rs 137.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.137.71145.7322.5324.9738.4043.0835.3940.7025.9931.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News