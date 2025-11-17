Hazoor Multi Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.30% to Rs 102.11 crore

Net loss of Hazoor Multi Projects reported to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.30% to Rs 102.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.11153.08-3.8611.86-9.6516.37-11.0514.77-9.9311.02

