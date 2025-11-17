Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 8.57 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 9.52% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.576.7190.6795.081.602.311.502.161.141.26

