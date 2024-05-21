Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bentley Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bentley Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Bentley Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 627.23% to Rs 13.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

