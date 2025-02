Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 1.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 2975.06 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 1.51% to Rs 295.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 299.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 2975.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2881.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2975.062881.8315.8616.66483.22480.76394.41397.85295.13299.65

