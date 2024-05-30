Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beryl Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Beryl Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.22 5 0.830.77 8 OPM %43.48-27.27 -28.9224.68 - PBDT0.11-0.04 LP 0.250.21 19 PBT0.11-0.04 LP 0.250.20 25 NP0.08-0.06 LP 0.170.13 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 121.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

Stock alert: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Honasa, Indigo, Schneider Electric, Sun Pharma

Stock Alert: Infosys, IEX, Redington, Quick Heal Tech, Star Cement

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Royal India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nutech Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paragon Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story