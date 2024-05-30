Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nutech Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nutech Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Nutech Global reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 36.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.757.75 13 36.4934.84 5 OPM %6.865.68 -3.864.28 - PBDT0.340.13 162 0.370.50 -26 PBT0.250.04 525 0.020.15 -87 NP0.150 0 -0.080.11 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

