Paragon Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 168.97% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.97% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 107.02% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.780.29 169 3.541.71 107 OPM %85.90-86.21 -30.79-2.34 - PBDT0.66-1.14 LP 1.150.05 2200 PBT0.63-1.18 LP 1.04-0.10 LP NP0.45-1.00 LP 0.86-0.13 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

