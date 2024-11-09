Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.390.2048.7220.000.190.040.180.040.130.03

