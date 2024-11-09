Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.20 95 OPM %48.7220.00 -PBDT0.190.04 375 PBT0.180.04 350 NP0.130.03 333

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

