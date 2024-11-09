Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 13.24 croreNet Loss of Indiabulls Enterprises reported to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.240 0 OPM %-71.450 -PBDT-9.512.01 PL PBT-13.36-2.94 -354 NP-11.97-3.92 -205
