SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 660.47% to Rs 749.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.749.2998.53-1.55-30.96-0.38-18.54-7.18-23.684.11-19.94

