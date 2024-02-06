Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2024.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 9.50% to Rs 641 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60455 shares in the past one month.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 672.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14119 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 612.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31085 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd slipped 5.63% to Rs 908.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd shed 5.55% to Rs 73.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fiberweb (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Market near day's high; Pharma stocks rally for 3rd day

Bajaj Consumer Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to 36 cr

Vintage Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story