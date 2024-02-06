Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2024.

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 9.50% to Rs 641 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60455 shares in the past one month.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 672.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14119 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 612.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31085 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd slipped 5.63% to Rs 908.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd shed 5.55% to Rs 73.92. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

