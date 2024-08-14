Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 1.86 croreNet profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.861.91 -3 OPM %23.1221.47 -PBDT0.420.39 8 PBT0.260.24 8 NP0.190.20 -5
